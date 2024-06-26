Parliament is not up to the job

This past weekend, during the launch of the Ssentaayi Development Foundation in Lwengo, the district’s incarcerated woman representative, Cissy Namujju, received the unquestioned support of the House’s top brass. Speaker Anita Among was joined by lawmakers Juliet Ssuubi Kinyamatama (Rakai District Woman Representative) and David Kabanda (Kasambya County) in claiming that funds pilfered by government bureaucrats eventually trickle down to your average ordinary person.

Since Ms Namujju’s case is before the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala, we cannot speak directly to it. The presumption of innocence also means that all we can state, without the fear falling afoul of the sub judice rule, is that the 46-year-old lawmaker stands accused of trying to extort a bribe from the Uganda Human Rights Commission. Ms Namujju is jointly accused with Paul Akamba (Busiki South) and Yusuf Mutembuli (Bunyole East).

What we can address pointedly is the manner in which the 11th Parliament has tried to normalise corruption in both words and deeds. The House leadership effectively said two wrongs can make a right. Sadly, this is neither the first nor last outrageous misdeed that is traceable to the House. As a matter of fact, lurching from one scandal to another has, without doubt, succeeded in desecrating the sanctity of the House. What once used to be a hallowed space is now where foreign investors are duped into making phantom deals.

At any rate, it is clear that the 11th Parliament’s abiding legacy will be that of corruption taking precedence over legislative substance. It is now increasingly apparent that the incompetence of the House is a threat to all around it. With the House dying as it lived, in corruption, it is pretty clear that our lawmakers are hardly in a position to scrutinise and legislate. They instead need to be scrutinised.

Evidently, the House will remain severely stunted if its leaders are unable to realise the need for a course correction. The legislative branch of government is supposed to be amongst the key pillars of democracy. The role it is meant to play in counterbalancing the power of the executive is always crucial if not defining. Yet during last weekend’s event in Lwengo, the House Speaker, perhaps unintentionally but not unsuccessfully, showed the extent to which the absence of checks and balances is costing Uganda dear.

The president has previously said that anti-corruption agencies should not frown upon corrupt bureaucrats that invest stolen funds in Uganda. In so doing, he tore the lid off a Pandora’s box. With the genie out of the bottle, the country now finds itself in an impossible position. No arm of government has the moral authority to call the other to order.

As the fourth pillar of democracy, the independent media has to step up to the plate by holding the mirror up to the executive, legislature, and judiciary. Hopefully the disfigured countenance that each wears will not only be picked out by the mirror but also underscore a troubling truth: all is not well in Uganda.​

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.