Parliament must hear the cries of the people

Three days after a deadly flooding in Rakai District, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa wrote to President Museveni on December 23 to notify him of the House’s resolve to censure the State minister for Lands, Persis Namuganza. At least three people have been confirmed dead from a possible 10 missing persons.

The floods that started on December 20 also displaced hundreds of families and destroyed crops and properties. Parliament is in recess. But life has no recess and disasters and scandals that demand urgent attention yesterday, today, tomorrow and when Parliament resumes business are happening in the country. Like in the Kampala suburb of Ntinda where a family returned from Christmas to find their house reduced to rubble.

It is painful that chances are in their 90s-high that our legislators are keeping on phone to ramp up the tone of their censure motion during their holiday. A minister going on social media to criticise an ad hoc committee that faulted her for manipulation of allocation of plots of land in the Nakawa-Naguru estate is a bigger problem to this nation’s socio-economic transformation and the rule of law than anything else.

This December has experienced usual rains. The Rakai flooding is just one of the many red lights flashing across the country as farmers fear for their crops that would otherwise be nearing harvest. For the residents of Rakai’s flooded Kijanebarola, food insecurity looms.

For the better part of their business during this last month of the year in which Parliament would have done well to show hope to the nation about tomorrow and 2023, the institution was animated about censure of a minister. This level of pettiness is an indictment on the will of the political leadership of the country to advocate for the people. It is all about individual interests and egos.

While politicking is part of the main goal, the ideals of politics are to build a constructive debate and channels of advancing socio-economic transformation of the common people. This requires a parliament that is vibrant and awake to the reality in their constituencies.

But when the legislators are hearing their own perceived cries and moving to shadow-punch it, they are removed from the ability to hear the cries of the masses. For a parliament with new leadership, many voters would have been expecting overzealousness in service delivery as the House works the extras to try and prove it can punch above its weight.