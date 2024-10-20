Passengers can change behaviour of boda riders

Statistics from the Traffic Department of the Uganda Police Force have since revealed that motorcycles were responsible for 45 percent of the traffic-related deaths that occurred on Uganda’s roads in 2023. The problem has mostly been that the riders are no respecters of existing traffic rules and regulations.

It has not helped that those who would have been expected to regulate the industry have either chosen to stand with errant riders by opposing all efforts at regulation or look the other side. This is, however, untenable.

We recognise how important the boda boda industry is in political mobilisation, bridging the gaps in our public transport systems and providing employment. It is exactly because of its importance that it should be regulated.

Unfortunately, it is evident that our politicians are always going to stand in the way of regulation in the name of political expediency. The situation leaves the passengers with no choice, but to take charge.

It is incumbent upon the passengers to work to guarantee their safety and preserve themselves. The passengers must be able to call out the riders each time they ride way beyond the recommended speed limit or abuse the traffic regulations.

Most of the fatalities associated with those motorcycles have been caused by acts of indiscipline manifested by impatience and recklessness on the part of the riders even when it is in the power of the passengers to stop them.

The passengers must take the lead in causing behavioural change by either stamping their authority on the riders or shunning those whose appearances and actions point to possible risky behaviour.

Passengers should, for example, not ride on motorcycles with welded front mudguards. That is usually a sign that the rider is not careful.

If a rider has no helmet, it is an indicator that they do not have considerations for their safety. Can such a rider be mindful of the passengers’ safety?

A rider of a bike with no side mirrors is most probably not trained and, therefore, ignorant when it comes to issues around road safety. Such a rider cannot guarantee a passenger’s safety.

A dirty and unkempt rider is irresponsible. How can you make a person who is not responsible enough to take care of himself take responsibility for your life?