Patriotism: Say what you mean, mean what you say

It was Samuel Johnson who once bluntly said that “patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel.” The English writer’s famous epigram has—since being said on the evening of April 7, 1775—been interpreted variedly. The vague attachment to dishonesty and unscrupulousness that makes patriotism something of a dirty word cannot, however, be wished away.

The noun has of course gained currency in recent days. This is in no small part down to the fact that Uganda is currently hosting the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit. Also, there is the bit of Dr Chris Baryomunsi ordering all Ugandans to greet the summit’s delegates with wide beams regardless of their material and physical well-being. In the book of the ICT and National Guidance minister, this is the very embodiment of being patriotic.

This philosophical underpinning that conceives patriotism as a sentiment that the impoverishment of country and the travails of climate do not diminish is a noble, if wishful, conceptualisation. It has taken the 19th staging of the NAM summit to underscore this undisputed fact. A gun has been held to the head of many a Ugandan in a bid to show visiting NAM delegates a sanitised version of the country. From having to wear plastic smiles to commands to give dilapidated buildings a fresh coat of paint and hosepipes gushing out water on Kampala’s dirt-ridden streets, attempts to keep up appearances have not been in short supply.

Is this the face of patriotism? Was Johnson’s epigram right on the money in concluding that patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel? We reckon the cultivation of true patriotism pivots on the pursuit of common interests. These common interests should ultimately translate into a semblance of commonwealth and a shared future. It is the absence of inequalities that builds the trust that translates into a love for the country. Unfortunately, the chasm between the haves and have-nots in Uganda keeps widening by the day. If the philosophical school that teaches that love of country or patriotism has its origins in physical comfort holds water, as we believe it does, the country’s leaders must not watch hope and despair live side by side.

Last Tuesday, Hellen Seku was unveiled as the new head of the National Secretariat for Patriotic Corps in the Office of the President. Also the private secretary of the President on presidential matters, Ms Seku takes over the role from Brig Patrick Mwesigye. She has promised to benchmark on “inclusivity and empowerment” as the Patriotism Secretariat “strive[s] to create a culture where every citizen feels valued, heard, and actively engaged in contributing towards our nation’s progress.”