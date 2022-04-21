Pay attention to social effects of land evictions

Several evictions involving hundreds of people are happening or planned to happen soon in order to pave the way for private investors or government activities.

In several cases, including in Kiryandongo and Sango Bay Estate in Kyotera District, the people occupying the land in question have been described as squatters and may be rightly so but this doesn’t change the fact that these communities have occupied the said land for a long time, set down roots and derive their livelihoods off this land.

On a humanitarian level at least, plans for relocation or eviction should be made with these considerations in mind. Consultations should also be carried out with the local leadership and by extension, the people in these areas to devise alternatives and solutions that do not leave hundreds of people stranded without information, sufficient notice and options for relocation. As in the case of Kiryandongo where communities have been moved from what used to be government ranches, there are many effects to relocation of communities, including closure of schools and as a result, many children dropping out of education.

These and other such effects ought to be carefully considered before plans are finalised to relocate people who have occupied such lands for an extended period of time. Care should also be taken to ensure that the acquisition of the said lands follows the legal procedures as often communities are left battling powerful private entities acting high-handedly, leaving the poor and disadvantaged in a desperate search for a fair hearing, support and a settlement that guarantees their survival and that of their families.

Yet, with increasing regularity, new projects, whether sugarcane growing, palm oil or plantation forests are carrying out forceful evictions, with poorly negotiated settlements if any, with the local population. Land is a valuable resource in the pursuit of development, especially through promotion of large scale farming initiatives.

However, there is a need to strike a balance between commercial interests and social welfare of communities. People can be a valuable resource too, if harnessed and engaged in development ventures being introduced in such areas.