Pay more attention to internet access

President Museveni has repeatedly highlighted that his government’s key focus areas will be agriculture, services, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and industry.

To some extent, the government has put its mouth where its hand is. The biggest beneficiary from this goodwill has been the industrial sector.

Not only has the government given investors free land and tax holidays, President Museveni remains extremely vocal on reducing the cost of doing business, especially the electricity tariff rates.

The allocation to agriculture in the national budget remains meagre. In addition, the value addition crusade can only get better.

The services sector is largely privately driven with the government’s role confined to providing an enabling environment and taxation.

Of those four economic linchpins espoused by the government, the one that is likely to fall off is ICT where a 12% internet tax has been imposed starting this financial year 2021/22.

At least 20 million internet subscriptions - nearly 50 per cent of the Ugandan population, is connected to broadband, the latest Communications market performance report indicated in January.

There were 12.16 million internet users in Uganda in January 2021. The number of internet users increased by 1.5 million (+14%) between 2020 and 2021.

“This growth is mainly attributed to the shifting work culture driven by the Covid+-19 pandemic, which led many businesses to adopt remote working methods, says the report covering July – September 2020,” the report says.

Internet penetration in Uganda stood at 26.2% in January 2021.

Some of the aforementioned numbers look glossy but Uganda should strive to do better.

As of January 2021 there were 4.66 billion active internet users worldwide - 59.5 per cent of the global population. Of this total, 92.6 percent (4.32 billion) accessed the internet via mobile devices.

The internet tax imposed recently only elongates the country’s aspirations to reach that global average and reap from the world’s most powerful tool – the internet.

When Covid-19 struck, more and more local businesses moved online in the hope of surviving. There are more delivery companies in our neighbourhoods than there were in 2019.

Now, these businesses and customers have to spend more on data to stay relevant. This is a contradiction to the government’s drive to reduce the cost of doing business.

None of these delivery companies are as big as Amazon, the world’s biggest online trading hub, but the template is there for all.

Government should be striving to ensure more and more people have access to the internet before taxation.