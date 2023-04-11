Peace is not the absence of war

For peace is not mere absence of war, but is a virtue that springs from a state of mind, a disposition for benevolence, confidence, justice.” This powerful quote was made by Baruch Spinoza, a philosopher who lived in the 1600s. Many citizens of this good country will be tempted to believe that as long as there are no gunshots ringing constantly, no bombs exploding, no hiding and running away from soldiers or rebels, then we have peace. They might be tempted to believe that as long as they can still put some food on their table, give their child an education and save a little something to take them through some sort of retirement, then they have peace.

They might be tempted to believe that even though they are losing profits to inflation, or property to corrupt officials, or loved ones to curable diseases, if they can still wake up to face another day, then they have peace.

However, as Spinoza said, peace is not just the absence of war. Peace is a virtue that springs from a state of mind. It comes about when people are kind to each other, when people are confident that those responsible are looking out for their good, and that when they seek justice, they will find it.

Based on this simple but accurate definition, the recent events in the country make one realise that we do not have peace and haven’t for some time now.

How can we say we have peace, when a basic material such as iron sheets meant for those who lack the most are taken for personal use by ministers? How can we say we have peace when the taxman is constantly looking to tax money that was most likely already taxed and yet our roads are still impassable, and government hospitals still do not have enough medication? How can we say we have peace when security officials still cannot definitively tell us who was responsible for the Masaka killings between September and October 2021? How can we say we have peace and yet the courts of law have a backlog of cases and the unfortunate who have not been brought before a judge, stay on remand for up to 10 years?

Uganda has come a long way since the days of constant war and gunfire, and that is a good thing. But to sit back and believe we have peace is a lie. Ugandans must begin to reflect deeply, ask themselves what peace means to them, and begin to do their part in seeking it, not just for themselves but for their neighbours and communities. They must begin to visualize what kind of a peaceful country they want and demand action towards that from their leaders. If not, they will continue to have a false sense of peace and see their country deteriorate to a place they will not recognise anymore.

