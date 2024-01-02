Plan for safe new year celebrations

It is now a few days to the new year 2024 and naturally, excitement is building up and plans for new year celebration are now in high gear.

As is now the norm, fireworks display is a highly anticipated marker of transition from the old to the new year and the highlight of the said celebrations. Many revellers gather to watch the spectacular display of fireworks at different venues across the country.

In fact in preparation for this, about 2,000 venues have been cleared by police for fireworks display to usher in the new year. These include hotels, churches, bars, clubs and other entertainment venues across the country.

While addressing journalists, the police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said those who display fireworks without clearance will be charged as provided for in the Explosives Act of 1936 (Revised in 2000).

In November, Parliament passed the Explosives Bill 2023 that will impose a Shs10b fine for illegal use of explosives including fireworks. The Bill awaits presidential assent. Police is doing well to plan for, manage and regulate the use of fireworks to prevent any mishaps.

We hope that they do the same for other aspects of security at these public places, especially those that tend to collect huge crowds to usher in the new year.

At the start of this year, 10 people including six juveniles, were killed during a crowd surge at Freedom City Mall.

These were killed during a stampede to watch fireworks at the transition into the new year. The stampede was aided by the fact that there was only one available route for entry and exit. Clearly these deaths were avoidable.

According to eye witnesses, police watched as exits and entries were kept closed. This was failure on both the police and the organisers’ part.

This is not the time to throw caution to wind. Therefore, police and other stakeholders such as event organisers, venue owners and managers must follow the police standards and guidelines for night events and concerts.

There must be an articulate plan for crowd control, fire safety plans, human and vehicle traffic management (in this case there must be enough clearly marked exit and access routes), evacuation plans, plan for medical emergencies, among others and need we say, physical inspection of venues is a must.

Revellers must also take personal responsibility for their safety. Scan the place to gauge whether it is safe enough or not and know your way around in case there is need for rushed exit.