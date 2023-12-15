Police must put a stop to the boda boda terror

With Christmas a week away, the caution to motorists delivered by the Works ministry and traffic police on Wednesday was right on time. There are a lot of unnecessary deaths on our roads. Time to get to grips.

Other than the untimely loss of life, the depressing thing about the carnage is that road traffic accidents can be avoided half the time through sensible use of the road.

Sadly, not everyone on the roads behaves sensibly -- the more reason why we welcome the warning issued by the authorities.

We have motorists who drive as though the devil himself is after them. We have people under the influence of inebriating liquids behind the wheel. We have people who think they own the roads. And then we have boda boda free radicals who are a class apart when it comes to reckless road use! Recent reports on road traffic accidents show that these are some of the reasons people are being killed. So, what must be done? We support the view from the police that a ruthless clamp-down is most of the answer.

For far too long it has been almost acceptable in this country to trample on the traffic rules. We are reaping the deadly harvest of that irresponsible behaviour in the unfortunate statistic of 12 dead daily.

Also, if anywhere else, it is in the country’s capital where we are witnessing a complete breakdown in traffic order in the shape of the boda boda menace. It is time to put a stop to the chaos.

The political interference which has, until now, made it impossible to rein in the nut cases on motorcycle taxis has to go.

It is time to tell the politicians, whether at City Hall, in Parliament or at State House that social order will not be sacrificed at the altar of political expediency.

We cannot have boda boda hooligans riding on the right when the rules say keep left. We cannot have them racing on pavements, endangering life and limb of unsuspecting pedestrians. We cannot have them speeding through junctions when the traffic lights signal red. We cannot have them riding in the opposite direction down one-way streets.

The police said on Wednesday that they are going to be very strict about enforcing the rules. Well, the boda boda nuisance provides an immediate test case for that commitment.

It is not enough to take the easy route by picking off drink-driving folk or policing the highways. We challenge the police to put their best boot forward: stamp out the traffic hazard to life which is the boda boda terror.

