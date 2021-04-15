Police should lead by example

Our view: The Force should move to produce the said officers in court or come out to explain why they choose to ignore lawful summons from court.

In light of recent events and similar incidents in the past, certain aspects of criminality may persist if it starts to be seen that the Police’s bark is sharper than its bite. This week, it transpired that in spite of charges being brought against two of its officers, the force has been dragging its feet since December 2020 when the Directorate of Public Prosecutions sanctioned charges of corruption and abuse of office being brought against them.

According to an April 14 story in Daily Monitor titled, “Police sit on graft case against two of their own”, the cases against the two officers stem from alleged theft of fuel and materials for construction of Kabaale Intentional Airport in Hoima City.

The officers have not been produced or compelled to appear in court until four months later. While one of the officers pled his innocence according to the media report, they should have submitted to the due process of law and let court determine that. How can the public be expected to follow and abide by the law when those entrusted with the duty of enforcing it display that they can flout it at will, with no consequences.

Clearly, their leadership does not appear keen to ensure that due process is followed, or they would have already asked the officers to answer the summons. Instead, one has been reassigned a different job, in a move that smirks of previous incidents in which officers wanted for abuse of office and flouting rules have been shielded or seemingly rewarded, while the injured parties nursed their grievances with diminishing hopes of redress.

This incident is just one more in what appears to be a culture of impunity, where officers who violate the rights of citizenry are simply set aside, moved to a new location and the force’s leadership maintains a conspicuous silence, hoping that the public will soon forget about the incident and move on.

When these cases add up, the overall effect is to erode confidence in the Police force’s ability to apprehend and treat suspected offenders fairly.

If they cannot be seen to act with transparency in a case involving their own, how then can they be trusted to handle the many matters that come to their attention with fairness and a pursuit for swift delivery of justice?

What will become of the investigation carried out by one arm of the force if their own counterparts will not respect the sanctions and decline to appear to answer to the charges? The police has information on its files which it needs to act on. The Force should move to produce the said officers in court or come out to explain why they choose to ignore lawful summons from court.

