Police training on human rights timely

On Wednesday September 10, we published a story titled, “Police trained on human rights ahead of the 2026 elections.”

According to the story, officers in the Ssezibwa Region are undergoing intensive refresher training to reinforce observance of human rights during the electoral process. The training is seen as a timely intervention to promote peace, respect for human rights, and responsible policing ahead of the polls. The four –day training targeted anti-riot police officers and commanders from Kayunga, Buikwe and Buvuma districts which make up Ssezibwa Region.

Ssezibwa Regional Commander Mr Jaffer Magyezi , says the exercise is part of the ongoing professional development. He mentioned that they are placing emphasis on human rights to address the issue of avoidable mistakes made during operations.

The refresher programme covers areas such as lawful arrest procedures, proportionate use of force, crowd control techniques, and the ethical handling of suspects. It is conducted in partnership with legal and human rights experts to ensure a balanced approach that respects civil liberties while allowing officers to maintain security.

As the momentum to the 2026 general elections gains ground, it is only prudent that all stakeholders are prepared and given the big role that security personnel plays in such charged environments and seasons, this refresher programme is more than just timely. It is literally a matter of life and death.

It is our hope that the issues especially to do with human rights and freedoms that are dealt with in this training will be handled exhaustively and applied when push comes to shove.

Security forces, police officers inclusive have been listed as one of the main abusers of rights and freedoms of Ugandans, especially in politically charged environments not to mention the abuse meted out to journalists.

Security personnel have been notorious for this. Will this and other such trainings change this trend for a better one? Is that all that’s needed to change the sad state of affairs in this regard? Will officers stick to respecting rights rather than give in to orders from above or blind rage? Is this enough to ensure good mental health for our officers? Will stories of innocent Ugandans being roughed up and treated inhumanely by security offices end? Will the real culprits be brought to book? Will accountability take precedence and rule of law and order take the day? Time will tell. A better tale, we hope.



