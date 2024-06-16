Policing of our roads should be a fulltime job

On Thursday, the Military Police set up several checkpoints along major roads leading to Kampala City as part of what has turned out to be an operation targeting users of both civilian and government registered vehicles which have been using sirens and flashlights to gain a right of way.

The operation that stretched into most of Friday, saw several SUVs, including those belonging to the military, impounded and their occupants forced to leave them behind.

The result has been a very considerable reduction in the levels of noise and a return to a semblance of orderliness on the roads.

It has also resulted in a noticeable drop in the level of impunity. The message has been sent out there that nobody is above reproach.

That message has been loud and clear, especially among drivers of private cars. The problem though, is that we have been here before, only for us to retrogress.

In September 2022, traffic police along with the Field Force Unit (FFU) and the Military Police launched a joint security operation that targeted the same category of people and those who were putting other road users in danger.

That operation resulted in the arrest of a number of motorists, especially those who were riding in government-registered vehicles who had by then etched their names in the hall of notoriety for abusing other road users.

It also resulted in the forceful removal of sirens and unauthorised flashlights from private and government-registered vehicles.

That operation resulted in a return of a measure of sanity to the roads. We were for once equal before the traffic law, but that was for only a while. We were soon back to whence we had been. We simply took the gas off the pedal and allowed for a return to impunity and disorderliness.

We need to revisit our approach to fighting impunity on the roads. It is evident that occasional operations have been able to beat our errant drivers back into line. It is also evident that errant motorists are back to their old bad ways whenever the operations come to a stop.

That suggests that we have to continue those operations on a daily basis until the motivation towards installing illegal sirens and flashlights and bullying other road users is driven out of our DNA.