Political fans clashes should be avoided

Our view: We can achieve sustainable peace when we stop the fights by political party fans on the one hand and the police and other armed forces on the other hand.

Report of NRM party youth blocking and disrupting FDC party presidential candidate Patrick Oboi Amuriat in Karenga District sets a bad precedent in the current electioneering period.

This fracas, captured in, ‘NRM supporters block Amuriat from campaign venue’ (Daily Monitor, December 15), should not recur. This altercation at Lubalanget Sub-county in the newly-created Karenga District in Karamoja sub-region, becomes the first noisy quarrel involving rival political parties since the 2021 General Election campaigns kicked off on November 9.

This incident involved some rowdy youth, who held demos, vandalised, and removed culverts at two points on the road to Karenga District headquarters, cutting off access. The youth also reportedly threatened some good Samarians who volunteered to reinstate the drainpipes to help Mr Amuriat and team cross to access their campaign venues in Karenga District.

Other than the fracas that accompanied the NRM party primaries earlier, the national campaigns have largely been peaceful except for altercations between the police and some Opposition party fans. But this noisy Karenga run-in was an unnecessary excitement and generation of negative publicity on risks our country does not need, but only dents more our image.

This affray, coming on the heels of a bloody protest that left a least 54 Ugandans dead on November 18 and 19, only adds fuel to flaming our country as risky. Such upshots as physical confrontations, incitement and hate speech, all add up to what the United Nations resident representative considers as undermining safety and security of both foreigners and indigenes.

Therefore, nobody needs to mess further our national image that has seen the UN stop all non-critical staff travel to Uganda as they monitor how we conduct ourselves in our own elections. (See: ‘UN stops staff from travelling to Uganda’, Daily Monitor, December 15).

Needless to say the country needs no repeat of the bloody events of November 18 and 19, which saw a flare up violence across the country following the arrest and detention of Opposition National Unity Platform party leader Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine.

This is precisely why the prompt and unreserved condemnation of the mindless Karenga event by an NRM fan Simon Lokwee, who said the act was planned, is commendable. Mr Lokwee’s objective stance should be what is required of us all to calm the competition in the elections, keep it civil and maintain the peace.

In sum, we can achieve sustainable peace when we stop the fights by political party fans on the one hand and the police and other armed forces on the other hand.

