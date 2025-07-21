Political parties should ensure internal democracy

You cannot give what you do not have. That is one old adage that cannot be ignored when it comes to politics, here or anywhere in the world. Locally, we are in a busy political period as voters select candidates for the 2026 general elections in Uganda. Many want that party ticket. It is a test for the parties, and the country at large. Democracy must be seen in the actions of the leaders and the electorate. While chaos, violence, bribery and all kinds of ills have been reported, the process continues. Internal party democracy refers to the extent to which a political party's internal structures and processes reflect democratic principles, particularly in how it selects candidates, leaders, and formulates policy. It essentially describes how party members participate in decision-making and influence the party's direction.

There is hardly any party here that can claim to have ticked all the boxes, or even any boxes at all in terms of delivering on the basics of a process that brings the best candidate forward. Political parties, as described under the Political Parties and Organisations Act (PPOA), are public entities which implies that all of us are stakeholders. Whether actively involved in politics or not, we must be interested in what happens there, after all these institutions are funded by you and I – the Ugandan taxpayer. Thereafter, the leaders they give us will make policies that will affect us in one way or the other. There is no way we can all just look on as parties deliver chaff and dump the wheat. Garbage in, garbage out.

There are key tenets of internal party democracy that include inclusiveness, transparency and accountability in policy formulation, candidate and leadership. Of all the political parties you know, which one deserves fair marks in adhering to these principles? Your guess is as good as mine. The benefit of all that is to strengthen democracy, enhance party legitimacy, improve policy outcomes, reduce factionalism and instability. Without these, we are about to see more centralisation of power, a deficiency in transparency and elite capture by the educated, wealthy and knowledgeable. We would all be losers if this happened. In conclusion, internal party democracy is a crucial aspect of a healthy political system. While challenges exist, promoting democratic practices within parties is essential for strengthening democracy, enhancing party legitimacy, and improving policy outcomes.



