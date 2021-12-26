Pope’s message on humility should stick

It is that season again when we hear countless lessons that are associated with Christmas beyond the feast during which Christians remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

Even if you are a casual reader, listener or viewer, your space has been invaded by messages from religious leaders, politicians, friends, and family.

All these messages are uniform. They involve unity, giving to the less privileged, praying, forgiveness, seeking God’s kingdom et al.

In this myriad of lessons that Christians are supposed to pick from the birth of Jesus Christ, the Pope who heads the Catholic Church, emphasised humility as a virtue humanity should embrace.

Pope Francis called on the faithful to value the “little things in life” and show solidarity with the poor in his Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter’s Basilica.

He called for people to seek out “littleness” -- in “our daily lives, the things we do each day at home, in our families, at school and in the workplace”.

“On this night of love, may we have only one fear: that of offending God’s love, hurting him by despising the poor with our indifference,” he said.

Humility is the quality of having a modest view of one’s importance. Once God has elevated you into a position of authority, it’s not an opportunity to look down on others.

It is actually at this point that one should treat those he or she superintends with the voice, hand and actions of comradeship, not master.

You cannot think of a character trait that is more powerful and important in growth.

Being humble helps to build trust and facilitates learning, which are key aspects of leadership and personal development.

For some, it can pass for a sign of weakness, not strength. If only we had a critical mass of leaders who have it and less of the arrogance.

There is no room for an arrogant person to improve themselves because they do not recognise their flaws.

A person who is not humble does not have a growth mindset. Even the best of us in the world still make mistakes because life is a never-ending journey of growth and learning.

Pride robs a person of their ability to achieve. Becoming frustrated and angry at failure comes with any struggle in life.