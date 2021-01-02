Preach justice, not just peace

Our view: The election must not be about the police, and much less about the army. And, therefore, the election must not be about peace. Issues like justice and fairness must take centre stage. Ensuring fairness and justice should automatically result in peace.

Various religious leaders used the occasion of start of the year to preach to Ugandans the need for maintaining peace and promoting tolerance as we inch towards the forthcoming general election.

The message from the religious leaders, which has been echoed by many in the days gone by, is understandable given that many dozens of Ugandans have been killed and others injured or arrested over election-related violence.

We are in the middle of arguably the most militarised election in Uganda’s history.

Against this background, different religious and other leaders cannot wait to see the back of the ongoing process and have advised Ugandans to stay out of trouble by maintaining peace. Peace, we must emphasise, is arguably the most important factor in the development of any society and its absence renders all other factors irrelevant. The emphasis on peace by many players is, therefore, understandable.

But we need to dig deeper and in doing so we should remember that we have been here before. In previous elections, for instance the 2016 election, the need to preserve peace became the dominant voice as the polls drew closer and the potential for violence seemed to grow ever bigger. History is just repeating itself in this regard.

When voices about peace take over – like they have at the moment – very few people can stop to ask other questions. This is because peace is about self-preservation itself.

So questions on the credibility of elections and justice in general take backstage and all that matters is a conclusion to the electoral process that does not result in bloodshed.

In the first place, there should never be bloodshed in an election. The army must stay in the barracks because elections are a civil matter, and the police must only work to facilitate orderly campaigns where candidates freely interact with voters without interference. That is how democracy is supposed to work, and that is what we signed up for.

During an election process, the key questions are supposed to be on the issues that the voters raise, and any other matters that touch the credibility of the election, like how well the Electoral Commission does its job.

The election must not be about the police, and much less about the army. And, therefore, the election must not be about peace. Issues like justice and fairness must take centre stage. Ensuring fairness and justice should automatically result in peace.

This is why those who are preaching peace should take a deeper interest in justice and fairness issues around this election.