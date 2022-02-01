Pregnant learners have a right to education

A teacher attends to pupils at a school in Uganda. PHOTO/FILE

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Pregnant learners
  • Our view:  Rather than stop the girls from attending school because of those worries, solutions should be worked on. Let these solutions be studied, tested, and applied.
  • Let us do our duty to the children and not deny them their right to education..

The debate on whether pregnant teens or those who are breastfeeding children should return to school seems to have found no answer to satisfy many Ugandans.

