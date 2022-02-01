Pregnant learners have a right to education

The debate on whether pregnant teens or those who are breastfeeding children should return to school seems to have found no answer to satisfy many Ugandans.

Unfortunately, the debate seems to be dying out and yet this is an issue parents, educators, ministries, and the pregnant teens themselves should continue to talk about until a lasting and positive solution is found.

Because of the lockdown and closure of schools, the number of teenage girls who got pregnant during the two years are staggering. In Iganga, the Resident District Commissioner, Ms Deborah Mwesigwa, said information gathered by the authorities shows that at least 6,300 girls were impregnated in the district.

In Lango Sub-region a survey conducted by Plan International Uganda, an NGO, indicated that a total of 8,736 teenage girls in the age bracket of 15 – 19 years were defiled and impregnated between April and June 2020. Statistics in Mbale District, according to Dr Jonathan Wangisi, the district health officer, indicated that 2,738 cases of teenage pregnancies were registered in 2020.

In Kyegegwa, data from the district health management information system indicated that 4,034 girls aged between 15 and 19 years, made their first antenatal care visit at the end of 2020; 66 of them were below the age of 15. These are statistics from a handful of districts; the numbers from the whole country are likely to be very high.

This is one of the reasons that we cannot fold our hands and only lament for these children. A whole cross section of youth are staring at a dismal and unfortunate future if the country does not rally together to support them.

A section of the society such as teachers, school administrators and the clergy have concerns such as other pupils being distracted, provision for extra amenities for the mothers and the health of the teens should they return to school. And these concerns are understandable. However, rather than stop the girls from attending school because of those worries, solutions should be worked on.

For example, authorities in Amuru District have started forming teen clubs in the schools to encourage the teenagers to study but also to de-campaign teenage pregnancies. Other organisations have found ways to work with the communities and the girls to create awareness and provide a safe space that allow the teens to get the much-needed education.