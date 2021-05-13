Pregnant teenagers need support from parents

By Editor More by this Author

The Daily Monitor of May 10 reported that there were cases of parents in Butaleja District who chase their pregnant teenage daughters away from home. The story titled, “Parents on the spot for chasing away pregnant girls away”, states that in 2019, more than 30 cases of pregnant teenagers chased away from home were registered while in 2020, more than 40 cases were recorded.

The acting Bukedi South Police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, is quoted saying that some of the victims are forced to marry or carry out abortions by their parents who think it’s evil for a girl to get pregnant when she is still at her father’s home.

While teenage pregnancy is not something a parent would want for their daughter, chasing them away from home when it happens is to say the least, absurd. It is akin to trying to right a wrong with another wrong. This doesn’t make the situation any better. It simply accelerates a cycle of abuse and neglect.

We cannot help but wonder what happened to the 2,601 learners who were impregnated in 2019 and 2,664 in 2020 according to a survey conducted by Butaleja District Health office in all health centres.

Were they among those forced to choose between abortion or being sent away from home? What did they choose? Where are they now? As is common, many of these cases are never reported because the perpetrators of the crime are family members.

It is good to know that police have intensified community policing to sensitise parents about the dangers of disowning their children but more needs to be done and quickly.

Parents must be reminded that chasing their children away from home is wrong. Taking care of them and providing the support they need while they are pregnant doesn’t mean they condone teenage pregnancy. It is simply good parenting and taking responsibility as a parent or guardian.

While it is true that more focus should be on making sure that teenage pregnancies don’t occur in the first place, it is clear now that there must be a contingency plan for those that will occur.

This plan’s main objective is to ensure that the teenagers are safe and taken care of, not stigmatised, forced to abort or chased away from home as is the case in Butaleja.

Government and other stakeholders should now consider adding to their target audience, the parents of pregnant teenagers as key players who need to be supported to ensure the safety of these teenagers and ensure that their rights are not abused. To stop such injustices, there should be community policing. Such crimes should not be covered up by family members for fear of reproach, and teenagers also need to be educated about their rights.