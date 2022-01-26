Prepare for the Kenya polls

What you need to know:

  • For the record, we do not predict violence or trouble after the elections but history suggests we should prepared to avoid lamentations. The 2007 post-election violence in Kenya resulted in the destruction of the railway line and paralyzed business for weeks. President Museveni has given his stance on the elections in Kenya and, hopefully, this will ease concerns that his government was siding with a particular candidate against another.

The election season in Kenya is in high gear with aspirants building coalitions to bolster their chances of winning.  Kenyans will go to the polls on August 9 to pick their 5th President since Independence as the incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta completes his two terms in office.

