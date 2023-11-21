President should do more on spot checks

As hundreds stayed glued to television screens or flocked and gathered in Jinja City for the wedding of Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV with Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi, President Museveni was inspecting infrastructure projects in Kampala.

He assessed the progress of projects ahead of the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Group of 77 (G77) +China summits on Saturday.

Both summits will run from January 21-23, 2024. While NAM will focus on ‘’Deepening cooperation for shared global affluence’’, G77 summit’s theme is “Leaving no one behind”.

President Museveni inspected Entebbe International Airport, Clock Tower and Busabala interchanges, Kampala-Ggaba Road, Salaama Road and Speke Resort Munyonyo, among other projects.

First Daughter Natasha Karugire, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Kampala Minister Hajjat Minsa Kabanda and Ms Dorothy Kisaka, the executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and other officials inspected the projects with Mr Museveni.

While this was a guided tour, considering that the different contractors and other stakeholders were on the ground, President Museveni needs to visit some projects in the city unannounced.

For instance, the President should have made a spot check of some of the KCCA roads such as the stretch from Kitgum House –Mukwano Roundabout, Makerere-Kavule Road, and Industrial Area roads, among others.

He needs to make surprise visits to the central business district, the suburbs and slums in and outside Kampala, and several institutions including hospitals, health centres, courtrooms, prisons, police cells, and markets, public toilets to get a realistic view of what is really going on right or wrong or not moving at all in the country. President Museveni should tour forests like Mabira, Budongo, national parks, lakes and rivers to assess whether his directives on protecting the environment are being implemented and if there is anything positive to write about, considering that land grabbers, poachers and encroachers keep upgrading their skills and have built networks that the security personnel, if they are not involved, are failing to penetrate.

Probably people in charge of such projects, plans and assignments have mastered the art of making everything picture-perfect because the Head of State is expected to visit or have an engagement in their docket.

Window dressing projects and ensuring everything looks good will not help Uganda. If anything, everything always seems to be going on well until D-day or after an event has ended when revelations of, among others, inflated costs, undone works, substandard works such as leaking ceilings, cracked walls and pot-holed new or rehabilitated roads, yet-to-be-delivered goods and also how much individuals and officials diverted from the project works.

