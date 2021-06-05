Prioritise mental health in the era of coronavirus

The gains made in other areas of health need to be duplicated if we are to have a population that is healthy both physically and mentally, especially as the world comes to terms with the menacing Covid-19.

Over the years, Uganda has made considerable progress in the health sector that has resulted in the increase in life expectancy, and reduction in both infant mortality and mothers dying as a result of giving birth.

This has been made possible through deliberate effort by various stakeholders by drawing up plans and making available the funds to implement them.

Whereas we seem to be making gains in some areas, the mental wellbeing of the citizenry seems to be an ignored area.

According to a Daily Monitor story this week, Uganda, with a population of more than 44 million people, has only 50 psychiatrists, majority of whom are based at Butabika National Referral Mental Hospital.

The most common health problems in Uganda, the Ministry of Health says, include depression, anxiety, epilepsy, strange behaviour commonly referred to as madness, strange behaviour after traumatic events, alcohol and drug abuse-related disorders, and mental retardation.

The causes of mental illness are complex, meaning there are no straightforward means of preventing mental health problems.

But the number of people facing mental health problems is going up and yet the number of doctors to attend to them is stagnant.

Butabika hospital alone receives about 1,000 patients a day and yet it has only 11 psychiatrists who are supposed to take care of all of them.

Mental health needs to be prioritised today more than ever as the world deals with Covid-19 and its attendant effects.

As people come to terms with the loss of jobs and livelihoods; and the fear and anxiety over what tomorrow might bring, it is important that government priorities mental health.

Already we hear that in the last one year alone more than 300,000 Ugandans have been forced into poverty by the pandemic.

The number of poor Ugandans has since March last year – when government enforced a total lockdown to control the spread of the pandemic – increased from 8 million to 8.3 million people, according to the Uganda National Household Survey, 2019/2020.

The gains made in other areas of health need to be duplicated if we are to have a population that is healthy both physically and mentally, especially as the world comes to terms with the menacing Covid-19.

Besides increasing the mental health budgets, more specialists need to be trained to reduce the psychiatrists to patient ratio, but most importantly also handle the increasing number of Covid-19 related mental problems.

