Prioritise the construction of regional cancer centres

On Friday, this newspaper published a story that highlighted the increasing number of cancer cases around the country.

According to experts, the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) previously registered about 5,000 cases a year. But the cases registered as of mid this year have already surpassed 4,000. This puts more pressure on the limited capacity of the country to effectively handle the cancer patients.

To put it more clearly, the general bed capacity for both private and general patients at UCI is 100. Up to 200 patients are handled at the facility daily. The facility is full to capacity and some patients have to be turned away.

We urge government to put more effort in the screening and treatment of cancer since the disease is on the rise. Statistics show that in 2010, there were 2,037 new cancer cases compared to the 4,000 already registered as of June this year.

To make it worse, more than half of the cancer patients in Uganda die due to inability to seek treatment. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, there were 34,000 new cancer cases in Uganda in 2020, and of these, 22,000 died. These numbers include those who die in the communities simply because of the hustle of seeking treatment from UCI in Kampala.

We commend government and other partners for the efforts put in to handle the cancer in the country. UCI, for instance, was made an autonomous body, which has helped the facility increase efficiency in procuring medicines and care for patients.

UCI also recently introduced the Linear Accelerator Machine (LINAC), a modern machine that has improved the efficiency in cancer care and reduced side effects of treatment.

That an international study ranked UCI as the best public facility in East Africa tells that government is indeed doing something. But a lot more needs to be done if the cancer cases in Uganda are to be detected early and treated.

The regional cancer centres need to be up and running. The northern regional cancer centre in Omoro District, according to UCI, is partially operational ahead of its commissioning in November. But the ones is Mbale, Mbarara and West Nile need also, as a matter of urgency, to be functioning if we are to reduce the number of people being turned away from UCI.