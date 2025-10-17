Prioritise your mental health

It’s a week now since world Mental Health Day 2025 was observed On October 10th under the theme Access to services-mental health in catastrophes and emergencies. Even if the day is gone and will soon be a distant memory, the message on importance of prioritising good mental health will never grow old.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), around one in five people in conflict-affected areas are estimated to have a mental health condition. Needless to say, mental health conditions are not only a preserve of conflict-affected areas. Life regardless of location or condition presents many situations that try the state of one’s health including mentally.

Fortunately, there has been increasing awareness and sensitisation on mental health in different spaces in communities such as schools, workplaces, churches, mosques, and other public spaces. This is good progress but must become even more aggressive to match the times. The presence of mass media, technology and mass innovations and disruptions come with massive and enhanced pressure to keep up or at least survive.

In a bid to match the pressures presented, mental health is usually thrown by the wayside as a casualty. The high economic and financial demands exacerbate it all. For students, the pressure from self, parents and schools to perform excellently in exams is rife. For politicians the pressure to win votes; the pressure to meet deadlines and close deals in the workplace, that list is endless. These pressures overtime, when compounded take a toll on mental health which in turn affects performance and the trickle-down effect eventually can be seen by all and sundry.

Just like manifesto pledges and promises from politicians about better roads, less taxes, improved education and job opportunities fill our public spaces, we must pledge first to ourselves and then to those in our circles of influence to take better care of our mental health. Be more intentional and aware about this usually ignored but ever so crucial aspect of life

It is prudent that as we embark on this last quarter of the 2025 that mental health is front and centre of our focus among all the other cares of life. There is no shame in seeking professional help if one needs it. This kind of stigma and shaming should be called out for the ignorance that it is.

WHO as part of its message for this year’s World Mental Health Day summarises some of the key action points this way: “Prioritise your mental health by staying connected, being physically active, and following routines. Minimise alcohol use, engage in meaningful and enjoyable activities, and seek support from trusted friends, family or health professionals.”