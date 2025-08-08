Proper waste disposal benefits everybody

This week, we reported that Kampala Capital City enforcement officers, in an operation dubbed Tokola Error, are deployed in green areas in the city that are prone to abuse by road users, like road medians, roundabouts, and parks, to catch errant people. Those trespassing in green spaces, when apprehended, are instantly handed hoes to restore the affected areas. This is one of the new methods the city law enforcers say they are deploying against abusers of green spaces.

This is a creative way to try to bring order back to the city, and hopefully, it is not abused by the enforcing officers and achieves what it is meant to achieve. More importantly, though, is the need for continuous sensitisation and awareness drives on issues such as abusing green spaces and littering in the city, and the implementation of an effective waste management system.

As is the case with most things, charity begins at home. We must not wait for a KCCA officer to hand those in our circle of influence a hoe, but instead teach such disciplines at home. Children must be taught from a young age the importance of respecting gazetted areas and not littering or urinating on the streets.

Let the young generation know the importance of respecting gazetted areas even when they are not being watched or when there is no punishment for the offence. Littering by motorists and pedestrians is also another unfortunate habit that must be curbed. It is not uncommon to see empty mineral water or soda bottles or banana peels being tossed out of moving or parked vehicles, or vendors selling fruits dumping peels by the roadside as they go.

Such practices of not littering or walking on green areas should be impressed on children, especially at home and at school, especially since it is hard to teach an old dog new tricks.

So, while these punitive measures being embraced by KCCA are creative and might take us a mile, let’s start in schools and homes to teach acceptable behaviour. Because if we take better care of our environment, it will take care of us in turn. Let us use the provided walkways instead of destroying the grass and flowers. Since the city authority enforcers cannot be everywhere at all times, the public should be on board in this campaign.

Any citing of someone littering or trespassing should be shamed or perhaps publicised, as long as no one’s rights are abused in the process. It can’t be KCCA enforcers on one side and the rest of us on the other side. It should be a community initiative. Let’s all play our part in keeping our communities clean.

Proper waste disposal benefits us all. Laws and regulations that prohibit littering and trespassing should also be enforced.