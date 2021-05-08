Protect children from second wave of Covid

Our view: We did it once and subdued Covid-19 in Uganda. Let us listen to the scientists; maintain social distance, wear facemasks and wash our hands. For the second wave is coming for the children as well.

Senior Two students are expected to return to school next week as government continues to slowly reopen schools.

The Senior Two students were originally expected back at the end of the month, but the date was revised following the departure of Senior Four and Senior Six students after completing their exams.

Primary 1 to 3 pupils will be the last batch to resume classes and are expected to return to school next month.

But the reopening of schools coincides with the resurgence of Covid-19. Government has announced that we are now in the second wave of the pandemic after the number of infections increased by 81 per cent between March and April.

Ministry of Health officials warn that the second wave is going to be more severe and the country could experience what is happening in India. A second total lockdown is imminent if the situation spirals out of control, according to the officials.

But what should be more worrying is the nature of the second wave. Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng says the resurgence is presenting with rising cases of infections among children.

Dr Aceng says we are experiencing a significant increase in cases of Covid-19 among the 10-29 age group. Uganda registered a 12 per cent increase in cases among children aged 10-19 years and five per cent increase in those aged 20-29.

Happening at a time when parents and guardians are preparing to send their children to school after being home for more than a year, this news should be worrying.

The back-to-school period comes with a flurry of activities such as shopping, paying school fees in banks and transporting children to schools, among others.

But as anyone who moves around the country can notice, complacency has kicked in and have replaced the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that were laid down by government at the commencement of easing the lockdown last year.

Wearing of masks is nowadays optional. Scientists recommended the proper wearing of facemasks for whoever goes to public places to prevent those infected from spreading it to others, but sadly this is no more. Majority of people on the streets are not wearing facemasks.

Observing SOPs by those using public transport has also been ignored. Government had ordered that passengers wash their hands with soap, or use sanitisers before boarding taxis or boda bodas, but this practice is long gone. On routes without traffic police, taxis are carrying more people than the recommended half capacity.

We did it once and subdued Covid-19 in Uganda. Let us listen to the scientists; maintain social distance, wear facemasks and wash our hands. For the second wave is coming for the children as well.