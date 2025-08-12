Protect communities from stray wild animals

Uganda is endowed with a vast variety of wildlife that tourists from all over the world come to see. There are 10 national parks and 12 game reserves in Uganda, all teeming with wildlife, a key cog of the country’s tourism sector. The sector is a major foreign exchange earner, raking in Shs4.8 trillion in 2024. The sector employs more than 620,000 people, according to official statistics.

From the foregoing, wildlife is the centrepiece of Uganda’s tourism industry. For this reason, among others, they are protected by the law from being harmed or killed. Large tracts of land across the country have been set aside as game parks and game reserves to protect wild animals.

However, these wild animals stray out of their habitats and wreak havoc in communities bordering game parks and game reserves. The stray beasts invade people’s gardens, trample on and eat their crops, destroy property, and kill people and domestic animals that have the misfortune of crossing their path. A case in point is a story published in the Daily Monitor on Thursday, August 7, titled Marauding elephants bring misery to Nwoya residents.

In Koch Lii Sub-county, Nwoya District, many families have fled their gardens and homes because of repeated attacks by stray elephants from Murchison Falls National Park. Since 2009, marauding elephants have killed 15 people in the sub-county and injured several others.

Locals say the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) is not doing enough to save them from the beasts. Frustrated locals have resorted to using rudimentary methods in their attempts to chase elephants out of their gardens and homes. These attempts have on several occasions ended in tragedy, with the enraged elephants attacking locals, killing some and injuring others.

Local leaders also say many residents are traumatised by their encounters with the elephants. Many of the locals have not been compensated after the elephant attacks.

The locals have waited in vain for an electric fence that the UWA promised to erect to keep the elephants in the park. Other communities across the country are also being terrorised by stray wild animals, with UWA taking ages to compensate the victims and institute mechanisms for keeping the wild animals in the national parks and game reserves.

The UWA spokesperson, Mr Bashir Hangi says they are hamstrung by a shortage of funds and manpower.

However, seeing that the tourism sector, largely fuelled by these wild animals, earns the country a lot of income, some of that money should be allocated to build fences, among others, to keep them in their designated habitats.

More staff should also be hired to prevent these wild animals from straying out of parks and game reserves, and those that do so should immediately be captured and returned to their habitats. Furthermore, government must ensure that victims of stray wild animals are compensated expeditiously and those traumatised from these encounters are given psychological support.

This problem should be treated with urgency, lest locals take matters into their own hands and harm our wildlife, a national treasure.