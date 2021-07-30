Protect freedom of expression at all costs

The issue: Rights and freedoms Our view: We have hope in the Supreme Court and Judiciary at large that just like in the previous cases concerning journalists work such as the law criminalising false news and sedition, that were ruled in favour of the journalists, we shall at the end have a favourable judgment.

On Friday last week, the Constitutional Court in a unanimous judgment, dismissed the petition filed by three media defenders who were challenging the stringent State regulations on journalists’ work.

The panel of five justices held that the journalists’ complaint about certain sections of the Press and Journalist Act were far-fetched as they do not infringe on their right of freedom of expression.

Core to the journalists complaint was that the Press and Journalist Act is inconsistent with the right to a fair hearing, freedom of conscience, expression, assembly and association and right to practice one’s profession or trade as enshrined in Article 28, 29 (1) and 40 (2) of the Constitution.

As it is now, the decision of the Constitutional Court has made it easy for State attacks on the media and its work, a move unheard of in a democratic state.

This is because the Media Council, a government body that regulates the activities of the media, will have all unfettered control of journalists work, leading to heightened self-censorship.

In their petition, the media defenders had argued that granting the line minister immense powers to intervene in the Media Council and Disciplinary Committee, bodies whose powers curtail freedom of the press, was unconstitutional since Article 29 (1) a provides for freedom of expression that protects them.

Since the above provision was not quashed by the court as asked by media defenders, the line minister, has powers to control sections of the media, especially those with independent voices.

Such a development, will curtail the media since the implication could be to silence critical media houses that will in the end, be forced to back-track on truth or be pushed out of business.

We welcome the move by the same media defenders who have swiftly, gone to the Supreme Court to have the unfortunate judgment reversed.

We have hope in the Supreme Court and Judiciary at large that just like in the previous cases concerning journalists’ work such as the law criminalising false news and sedition, that were ruled in favour of the journalists, we shall at the end have a favourable judgment.

Freedom of expression is an important aspect in any democracy and the same is not only applicable to journalists, human rights defenders, politicians but to everybody. So let’s all protect them in the name of democracy.



