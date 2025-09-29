Protect govt property during campaigns

It’s today. Yes, it is today when the eight presidential candidates nominated by the Electoral Commission (EC) hit the campaign trail. They will traverse the country for the next three months before the country holds elections in January. During this period, all kinds of promises will be made. Listen and judge for yourself. Besides the promises, there often tends to be a deliberate abuse of government property during this period with impunity. This past week, the Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, cautioned politicians against diverting government vehicles for campaign activities, emphasising that the vehicles are strictly meant to support service delivery. Mr Magyezi also appealed to chief administrative officers (CAOs) and town clerks to uphold trust and efficiency as custodians of government resources.

The resources go beyond vehicles as politicians are not far from using government buildings, grounds et al without paying for them, thereby denying the government of revenue. While the minister needed to remind politicians, the guidelines issued by the EC and the Presidential Elections Act are clear. The EC guidelines are explicitly clear in Section 7, which speaks directly about the use of government resources. Section 7.1 states that: “Except as authorised under the law, no candidate shall use government or public resources for the purpose of campaigning for election.”

Then, 7.2 reads: “Where a candidate is a minister or holds any other political office, he or she shall, during campaign period, restrict the use of the official facilities ordinarily attached to his or her office to the execution of his or her official duties.” Under 7.4, “The provision in (7.2) applies with the necessary modifications to an employee of a statutory corporation or company in which the government owns a controlling interest and a member of a commission or committee established by the Constitution as it applies to a public officer.”

EC also details the sanctions under 7.5 which read: “A person who contravenes any provisions of (7.2) to (7.4) commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding 24 currency points [Shs480,000] or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both.” The sanctions may not appear punitive enough but leaders must take responsibility for their actions, as those decisions have consequences. There will always be a temptation to drive that red number plate to a rally or invite campaign agents to a district hall for a meeting. However, even those doing it know it is wrong. It is up to the civil servants and the general public to raise these cases and guard public property jealously.





