Protect minors from all forms of abuse

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) defines child labour as work that deprives children of their childhood, their potential and their dignity, and that is harmful to physical and mental development.

ILO refers to work that is mentally, physically, socially or morally dangerous and harmful to children; and/or interferes with their schooling by: depriving them of the opportunity to attend school; obliging them to leave school prematurely; or requiring them to attempt to combine school attendance with excessively long and heavy work.

Article three of ILO Recommendation No. 190 states that work which exposes children to physical, psychological or sexual abuse can be classified as hazardous child labour.

While it is true that not all work done by children is child labour, street vending that entails children moving alone and away from home in search of random customers is. Because it fits in the above classification of hazardous child labour.

It was reported that in Luweero District, teenage pregnancies are on the increase as a result of parents and guardians sending their children to the streets to vend foodstuffs.

Sending children to the streets is exposing them to all kinds of predators, among whom are sexual predators. There’s no telling who they will meet. How they are cornered, we might never know.

It could be an abuser masquerading as a customer or friends luring them. In the absence of a parent or a responsible and concerned adult, anything can happen.

Most parents who send their children to vend blame it on the Covid-19 pandemic that led to a nationwide lockdown and in turn, closure of businesses and loss of jobs.

While devising means to maintain livelihoods is important, it must not be at the detriment of the safety and wellbeing of our children.

The Daily Monitor story states the Police crime report for 2020 that puts Luweero among the 10 districts with the highest number of defilement cases with registered cases at 174.

Let us not normalise putting children in precarious situations in the name of making an extra buck.

Parents and guardians who for one reason or another send their children to the streets to vend must be stopped and held accountable.

Yes, times are hard and parents and guardians have been forced to go to extremes to keep their families afloat but there has got to be another way. It is our responsibility to protect our children at all costs.