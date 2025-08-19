Protect our wetlands from degradation

The Ministry of Water and Environment is currently training local leaders and residents in the Lango Sub-region districts of Lira, Oyam, and Kole to conserve wetlands. Many of the locals who have received training on how to sustainably use wetlands to earn a living were previously engaged in wetland-degrading activities such as crop farming, brick making, among others. (See Daily Monitor, August 18, 2025, “Govt trains Lango residents to use wetlands sustainably”). Five-member environment committees have been formed at village and parish levels in the three districts and trained in wetland management. These committees are tasked with monitoring wetlands to prevent degradation and educating locals about the importance of wetlands.

Locals are being trained on wetland-friendly economic activities such as fish farming. The three districts are already reaping the benefits of this conservation effort, with many of the previous wetland degraders now actively participating in efforts to protect these vital natural resources. This is a commendable initiative, and the government should implement it in other parts of the country to safeguard our wetlands. Wetlands play a significant role in mitigating global warming by acting as carbon sinks, sequestering carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and storing them in plants, soil, and sediments. They also absorb excess rainfall, storing water and releasing it over time, hence mitigating flooding.

Furthermore, wetlands are sources of water for domestic and commercial use. They are also habitats for several animals and insects. However, vast tracts of wetlands have been degraded in the country through activities such as farming, brick making, and sand mining. Parts of some wetlands have been reclaimed to construct homes, commercial buildings, and factories. The government has made some progress in its efforts to conserve wetlands, with the eviction of encroachers and restoration of degraded wetlands countrywide. However, these conservation efforts have on several occasions been marred by accusations of selective implementation, with rich and powerful encroachers left on wetlands while other people are evicted.

Efforts to save wetlands have further been impeded by encroachers who had been evicted returning to restored wetlands. A case in point is Nyombe Wetland in Kabale District, where evicted crop farmers returned, accusing the government of failing to provide them with alternative livelihoods. To safeguard our wetlands, we call upon the government to ensure that environment conservation laws are not selectively enforced. The government should also step up sensitisation of the public about the importance of conserving wetlands and ensure that those who have been evicted from wetlands are given alternative sources of livelihoods.



