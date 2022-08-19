Protect yourselves against HIV/Aids

A report from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) has indicated that 73 percent of men who seek services of female sex workers do not use condoms, a risky behaviour underpinning the high HIV infection rates among them.

The researchers said they found the prevalence of HIV among these men to be 40 percent, a figure six times higher than the national prevalence of the disease, which is at 6.3 percent.

These men were connected to the researchers by sex workers who are followed by UVRI. A total of 1,100 sex workers connected their frequent clients to researchers.

The most concerning thing is that up to 83 percent of the 162 men who participated in the study were married, meaning their wives at home are equally at high risk.

These frequent clients of sex workers also told researchers they trust and have an emotional connection to the sex workers.

Researchers also found out that alcohol use and peer pressure increased the men’s desire to not use condoms in such high-risk sexual activities. Men were also more willing to drop their protection when they discovered a young, beautiful or well off sex worker.

Government should, therefore, fight poverty among the population to reduce the number of women who engage in commercial sex and also reduce the number of poor men who are falling for financially stable sex workers. Besides government efforts, we should take personal responsibility to work hard and earn a living the right way.

Married men should remain faithful to their wives and avoid extramarital sex which increases the risk of contracting HIV. Women should also ensure they are available, address internal conflicts and fulfil the desires of their husbands to minimise extramarital sex.

Fighting the disease requires joint efforts from individuals, government and development partners to bring down the rising burden of the disease.

Statistics from the Uganda Aids Commission indicate that 38,000 new infections and 22,000 Aids-related deaths happen in the country every year. The disease affects productivity, disrupts family well-being and causes death, which leaves children parentless.

Combating HIV/Aids is within our means. We can use condoms in high-risk sex and use preventive drugs which are in hospitals, for those whose relationships or work exposes them to the risk of contracting the disease.

Above all, we should all endeavour to test for HIV and if we are positive, medicine is there to minimise the risk of disease progression and prevent premature death. Taking medicine daily is not something you should aim at if you can avoid it. Protect yourself from HIV.

Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.