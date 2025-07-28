Protecting women in politics is not optional

More than six decades after gaining Independence, Uganda is still grappling with the chilling echoes of violence that continue to haunt the victims, many of them women.

The recently reported brutalisation of Olivia Katende, Proscovia Nabossa, and Zaituni Nanzala paints a disturbing picture of the cost women pay simply for participating in politics (Daily Monitor, July 25).

Ms Katende, who was on a short vacation from her job in the Middle East, was tortured, beaten with electric wires, sexually harassed, and eventually remanded to prison on flimsy charges.

Ms Nabossa was beaten unconscious and now walks with crutches, while Ms Nanzala was shot four times and left for dead. These are not isolated incidents but symptoms of a system that remains unsafe, unaccountable, and increasingly hostile to women.

What makes this violence particularly appalling is its gendered nature. Women are not only targeted for their political beliefs but also simply for being women in a space that continues to be dominated by fear, militarisation, and misogyny. According to the 2020 National VAWG survey, 68 percent of women voters have experienced violence, especially those above 30.

The Economic Policy Research Centre’s 2023 report confirms what women have long known: that electoral violence against them is distinct, insidious, and too often overlooked.

The complicity or outright aggression of security forces must be addressed. During the Kawempe North by-election in March, security agencies mandated to protect citizens became perpetrators.

Women were tortured in daylight, and we are yet to witness the full account of what happened to those who inflicted pain. As the Uganda Human Rights Commission has continuously warned, this impunity is eroding deterrence and pushing women out of public life.

Uganda must not continue down this dangerous path. The Electoral Commission must adopt and enforce a strict code of conduct for political parties and security forces. Gender-sensitive training for all election personnel is long overdue. The Judiciary must show zero tolerance for politically motivated gender-based violence. Furthermore, public education campaigns must make it clear that participating in elections should not be a life-threatening act for anyone, especially women.

We all bring vital voices to Uganda’s democracy. Silencing women through violence is not just a human rights violation but a betrayal of democratic values.

Ahead of the 2026 General Elections, Uganda has a choice to reform its electoral environment or risk condemning half its population to silence and fear. The time for action is now. Let no more women suffer simply for choosing to stand, speak, and lead.