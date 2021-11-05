Provide counselling services for learners

Security officer checks for vaccination certificates of students of  Kyambogo University at the Eastern gate in Banda, Kampala on November 1. PHOTO | DAMALI MUKHAYE

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Counselling services
  • Our view:  Instead of only demanding for Covid-19 vaccination certificates, masks and social distancing from students, institutions should also provide mental health services and encourage students to make use of them.
  • Many of these learners have had challenges during the lockdown period which could have scarred them.


According to World Health Organistion, “…. Faced with new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children, and lack of physical contact with other family members, friends and colleagues, it is important that we look after our mental, as well as our physical, health.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.