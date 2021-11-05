Provide counselling services for learners

According to World Health Organistion, “…. Faced with new realities of working from home, temporary unemployment, home-schooling of children, and lack of physical contact with other family members, friends and colleagues, it is important that we look after our mental, as well as our physical, health.”

In line with the above statement, it is important that as we continue to fight Covid-19 and strive to return to total normalcy, we always have mental and psychological health at the forefront. This is why it is commendable that education institutions in western Uganda have set up counselling services for their students as universities reopen for studies.In our story of November 4 titled, “Schools set centres to counsel students”, it is revealed that several universities and technical institutions in the region say some students have been traumatised and have lost hope due to the challenges of Covid-19 and therefore need these services.

The director of Mbarara Institute of Social Development, Mr John Tiwangye, says prior to reopening, the institute trained their tutors on counselling and hired external professional counsellors to talk to students.

While institutions of learning have counsellors, the need to ensure that learners are in the right frame of mind is never taken serious enough. It is therefore good to note that some institutes are taking this matter seriously.

Instead of only demanding for Covid-19 vaccination certificates, masks and social distancing from students, institutions should also provide mental health services and encourage students to make use of them. Many of these learners have had challenges during the lockdown period which could have scarred them. Challenges such as losing parents, guardians, and other close relatives to Covid-19 or even they themselves could have contracted the virus, loss of jobs by parents to mention but a few.

It would, therefore, be negligent to open institutions of learning and simply carry on like nothing ever happened.

Observing standard operating procedures, vaccinations and the like can only help the physical part of a human being.