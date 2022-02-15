Provide security for business community

The stories of business people who are doing their best to eke a living as mobile money agents being attacked and or killed, and their hard earned money stolen have sadly become “normal”.

Hardly a month goes by without police reporting that a mobile money agent was either attacked in their shop or waylaid on their way home and badly injured or killed, and their money taken.

A most recent example is that of two brothers, Mr John Nkabe and Mr Fred Bulago, who were shot dead last Saturday by unidentified people in Wairaka Trading Centre, in Jinja. The story, which run in the Daily Monitor’s edition of Monday, February 14, under the headline, ‘Assailants shoot two brothers dead in Jinja’, stated that one of brothers run a mobile money business while the other had his agent banking business in the same premises. While it has not been established whether any money was stolen from them, the fact that they were killed at their workplace raises suspicion.

Mobile money and other related trade are seemingly some of those lucrative businesses. This means they come with huge risks for the owners including theft, fraud and in worse cases injury or death. Owners, therefore, find themselves doing as much as possible to protect their business, earnings, and their life. But sometimes even what they do is not enough to protect them. Collective efforts should be made to see that these traders who are a significant part of the economy are kept safe and can do their work without having to keep looking over their shoulder all the time.

Police should ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are apprehended and brought to face the law. Reading story after story of agents who have been killed and not seeing any criminals being arrested inspires little confidence in the police. This sees people coming up with their own crude methods of keeping safe.

If the police are able to apprehend most of these criminals and the law takes it course, people will feel a little bit safer. Others will be hesitant to steal if they see the terrible consequences that befall those who do the same.

In addition to that, the telecoms and banks should provide trainings and talks with the agents once they sign up and regularly thereafter, on how to ensure they do not have huge amounts of cash with them, either on their premises or on their persons so as not to attract thieves.

The agents have a right to conduct business according to the law, and to feel and be safe while doing so. It is the least they can ask for as they go about their work.













Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.