Put immediate stop to student gangs

The death of 19-year-old Shafik Wasike, a student of Mbale High School in Mbale City, who was allegedly stabbed to death by a rival student group, is absurd. In our story, “Senior Four student stabbed to death in school fight”, we reported that according to eyewitnesses, a fight between student rival factions escalated into a physical confrontation before it spiralled out of control, resulting in Wasike’s demise. Preliminary reports indicate he was stabbed with a screwdriver. The deceased was with his friends on their way home when they were attacked by a gang of students from different schools. Wasike was pronounced dead at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital. Wasike’s death has been linked to rising rivalry among student groups from various schools in Mbale City. While such cases may or may not happen on school premises, school administrations must work hand-in-hand with the police to swiftly curtail this vice.

Student-related crime and gang violence is not new. In fact, the area in question has a number of known gangs. Among the gang groups operating in Mbale City are street hunters, city takers, street kings, virgin hunters, 72 evils, black market, B13, etc. It is said that gang names are displayed on classroom and toilet walls in different schools across the region. Since many of these are known, all stakeholders must work together to curb this vice. What business do learners have belonging to gangs involved in crime? What will happen when they get out of school and are free of the limitations of school rules and regulations? This matter must be given the urgent attention that it deserves. We must not allow such evil to brew among our schools or communities, for that matter. The authorities must make it very costly to even be found associating with a gang, let alone belonging to one.

Student discipline should be enforced to the letter. We believe the police is well equipped to study the workings of such groups and put an end to them all with the help of students who might have helpful information and other stakeholders. Parents, too, aside from demanding a more secure environment for learners, must be deliberate about creating good relationships with their children that can enable open and honest conversations. It is from open communication that learners expose such criminal networks in their schools. This is a serious matter that must be handled as such. Every enabler of gang-related crime must be weeded out. Deal with them quickly and effectively before they escalate.



