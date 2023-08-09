Put sports at heart of early years education

After taking early years education lightly for what seemed like eternity, there is a growing body of evidence signalling the Uganda government’s intent to shake things up.

The recent decision of the Education ministry to set more store on mainstreaming the training of Early Childhood Development (ECD) instructors has broadly been welcomed. And rightly so. The government has committed to sponsoring 1,980 nursery teachers in a bid to improve education for under-sixes.

While it stopped short of ordering that nurseries employ diploma-level early years teachers, the next academic year will see diploma training for childminders rolled out in 22 core primary teachers colleges. If this does finally see the light of day, (and you cannot take any outcome off the table in this country) its usefulness will be beyond question.

Irrefutable evidence attests to the fact that nurseries are a vital cog in any society’s machinery. Uganda inclusive. Parents, for instance, often need childcare to enable them to discharge their duties at work. It, however, should matter a great deal to whose care their toddlers are entrusted to. The question around their competencies is certainly of crucial importance.

We believe graduate-led nurseries will tremendously help toddlers develop a range of skills, including speech and language. This ultimately positions beneficiaries better to approach the next stage—primary school education. The dividends in fact go much further not least because early years education is key to improving life chances.

The outsized influence of early years education should, however, not be seen through a narrow prism as is currently the case. The impact of children’s health on their development is, for one, just as important as the phonics screening and multiplication table checks. If not more. Yet sports, which—it must be noted—is a healthy way to keep children busy, continues to be reduced to a footnote by the Museveni government.

In May, the Manifesto Implementation Unit revealed that the Education ministry’s scorecard insofar as supporting the construction of sports facilities, maintaining the existing sports facilities and establishing regional sports-focused schools or sports academies was abjectly poor. As a matter of fact, most nurseries in the country do not have sports grounds. This has a disproportionate effect on learners who are nowadays increasingly predisposed to the problem of obesity.

If it needs to be spelled out, the Museveni government has to give sports its due. It certainly has a vital role to play in the ECD grand scheme of things.

Besides tackling obesity, physical activities in nurseries can help toddlers improve their social skills while also improving their academic performance. It’s only when all boxes—sports inclusive—are ticked that education can merit the holistic description it so craves.

