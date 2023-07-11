Put women at centre of population debate

World Population Day was held yesterday under a theme that is a bit of a mouthful—Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities.

The continued focus on the female gender in the face of what many observers view as unsustainable population growth should not be lost upon us. Last November, the global population reached and surpassed the eight billion mark, prompting many apocalyptic predictions. The doom and gloom was particularly directed at sub-Saharan Africa where 26 countries are on track to double their populations between 2017 and 2050.

Along with India, the United States of America, and Indonesia, six sub-Saharan African countries are primed to share half of the world’s population growth from 2017 to 2050. They include, you have guessed right, Uganda. While not quite the renegade population it was from the early 1990s right through to the early 2000s when its fertility rate threatened the 7.0 births per woman mark, Uganda still possesses a relatively high level of fertility.

The latest statistics from the World Bank put it at 4.4 births per woman. The World Bank considers a fertility rate of 2.1 as a critical threshold.

With the modern contraceptive rate for all women at 30.4 percent as of 2020 and the unmet need for family planning at 17 percent as per the same 2020 data set, Uganda well and truly has its work cut out.

It, therefore, goes without saying that the attitude around the provision of reproductive healthcare services has to markedly change. The government has to strive to close a funding gap that continues to assail efforts directed at ending maternal deaths and promoting family planning services.

Reliable datasets approximate that it would cost just under $2 (about Shsh7,400) per person, annually, to meet all women’s needs for modern contraception in Uganda. The 75 percent decline in unintended pregnancies, unplanned births, and abortion each year is ironclad proof that such an undertaking is not of questionable utility. If anything, the cost of the indifference that has always been on display is becoming clearer.

Owing to the aforesaid, we continue to urge government functionaries to frown upon policies whose sole purpose is to reverse the rights of women by reifying conservative family roles. Rather than reducing them to baby-making machines, women should be empowered to make choices that stand them and ultimately the nation in good stead.

Whereas there is no magical solution, education is sure to play a telling role. An educated woman is, for one, more accustomed to warm up to family planning services. In doing so, she can unlock our country’s infinite possibilities.

