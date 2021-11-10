Quickly prosecute  terrorism suspects

L-R: Arafat Kiyemba, Najim Luyenjje, and Rashid Katumba appear before the Buganda road court on November 5, 2021. Photo \ NTV

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The dozen suspects were arrested on allegations of links with terror cells that carried out attacks in Kampala and the Masaka-Kampala highway.

The move by security agencies to free at least 12 people detained during the ongoing anti-terrorism operations is commendable. This time, the security agencies have acted quicker to screen and clear the suspects of no connection with the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) based in DR Congo.
  
