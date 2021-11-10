Quickly prosecute  terrorism suspects

The move by security agencies to free at least 12 people detained during the ongoing anti-terrorism operations is commendable. This time, the security agencies have acted quicker to screen and clear the suspects of no connection with the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) based in DR Congo.



The dozen suspects were arrested on allegations of links with terror cells that carried out attacks in Kampala and the Masaka-Kampala highway.

This “relatively quick screening” contrasts sharply with previous arrests and detentions where tens of arrests are made, and the victims detained without trial. And when they are finally brought to court, the suspects would be acquitted for lack of evidence. This has often wasted court’s time, government resources to retain them in the detention facilities, and would have also caused them injustice by their illegal detention.

Nonetheless, in some of these instances, some of the suspects had spent weeks and not just hours in detention at the hands of security agents. Yet the law demands that suspects should be released within the mandatory 48 hours of arrest and detention or have them charged in courts of law.

But by the Uganda Police Force’s own admission, there are 36 more suspects still in their hands from the mass arrests carried out by the police since the aborted attempts to bomb mourners at the funeral of Deputy Police chief Lt Gen Paul Lokech in Pader District, in northern Uganda.

Without a doubt, the law warrants the Uganda Police to arrest and detain any suspect for reasonable suspicion, among them, that a person has committed or is about to commit a criminal offence under the laws of Uganda.

Nevertheless, alongside this same law is the right of suspects to be informed why they have been arrested or detained and have right to a lawyer of their choice, and be produced in court as soon as possible, no later than 48 hours from the time of arrest.

Again by police’s own confession, the Force’ spokesperson says, “Sometime we use family members of people we arrest to help us locate the suspected terrorists.” Yet the Constitution also protects the right to liberty and prohibits arbitrary detention as stipulated in Article 23 of the 1995 Constitution.