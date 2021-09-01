Quickly secure lives in Greater Masaka

By Editor More by this Author

The flurry of activities in Greater Masaka by the police, the military, politicians, army veterans, and wananchi, all point to one key fact; that the insecurity and loss of lives in the area should be ended quickly.

The sporadic killings, which were first reported last month, and now entering the second month, have so far claimed 28 lives. And the climate of fear is fast spreading to neighbouring Rakai and Kyotera districts, where leaflets warning of more attacks have reportedly been dropped.

Perhaps what’s more worrying are security reports that the killings are organized and sponsored.

The emergency response to this messy insecurity needs to be harmonized. No doubt, the spontaneous reactions by the army, police, district leaders, MPs, and the wananchi, are the right quick attempts to neutralise the insecurity in the sub-region. The residents are demanding village vigilante teams, while army veterans are running for arms.

While this may exhibit responsibility, it also speaks of desperation and loss of faith in those institutions mandated to keep law and order as well as guarantee safety and security of the citizens.

But these disparate approaches need to be streamlined and supervised. The current spate of attacks are peculiar, targeting the isolated and defenseless children, and the elderly, who are hit with blunt objects on the head or are attacked with machetes.

In most of these cases, nothing is grabbed from the victims by their attackers.

But when all is said, these patterns of killings are not new in Greater Masaka, which has suffered similar patterns of crime in the last 10 years. First in 2009, with 14 mysterious killings reported, then in 2013 where families were attacked and hacked to death, and again between 2017 and 2018, where at least 30 people were reported killed, and another 50 odd injured in the attacks.

Previously, contract killings were cited, but in the current cases, the police say the driving force behind the attacks is terrorism, and non-monetary gains neither land disputes. But who would carry out terror for terror’s sake. This is why a more scientific investigation is demanded.

Indeed, the introduction of police dogs to sniff out the suspects and providing more logistics, including highly mobile army and police response units and vigilant is good. In this way, the killers will soon have nowhere to run and hide.

The arrest of 69 suspects, with 11 to be charged in courts of law is the right first step in combating the sporadic terror attacks.

