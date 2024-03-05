Radiation exposure lapses must galvanise action now

The findings of a new study by Uganda’s Atomic Energy Council after last December’s on-site inspection are disturbing and must galvanise action. The Council provided a sobering jolt, with results indicating that four out of every 10 facilities sampled in the study use radiation sources without authorisation. In total, 519 facilities were sampled during the research. The final numbers were not quite parade worthy. And that is putting it lightly. On average, two out of 10 facilities used radioactive sources despite having expired licences. Fifty-one of the sampled facilities did not have licences in the first place. The Council also discovered that 61 percent of the licensed facilities coughed up higher radiation than the permissible minimum threshold level.

Put plainly, the scorecard that the Council released this week makes for such grim reading. Just as disturbing—or even more worrying—is how the people affected have retreated in, almost, silent resignation.

If it needs to be spelt out, empirical evidence has never been in doubt about the adverse health effects that are brought on by exposure to ionising radiation. Ionising radiation can damage tissue and DNA for good measure.

We cannot keep standing unperturbed as radioactive isotopes wantonly fly around thanks to obsolete equipment known to continuously emit ionising radiation. Protection against all scientifically substantiated adverse health effects due to electromagnetic field exposure has to be provided. And, dare we say, fiercely safeguarded.

When the House enacted the Atomic Energy Act in 2008, high priests of radiation protection were cautiously upbeat. They were quick to warn that the proof is in the pudding. Paying the aforesaid high priests not the slightest attention was—with hindsight—an unwise decision. Little wonder, the high priests have imbued the Council’s latest findings with a sense of vindication.

It goes without saying that the statutory regulator on exposure to ionising radiation has to be a little more robust in holding up the mirror to all concerned parties. It is, for one, deeply disturbing that more than 150 hospitals, hotels and premises with walkthrough detectors are unlicensed. The odds of any one of us walking through an unlicensed detector are steeply high.

The statutory regulator should also spare no effort in ensuring that the country’s advisory guidelines on exposure to radiation are updated regularly. Are the radio frequencies that, for instance, 5G uses similar to what mobile phones previously used? The practicalities of an answer in the affirmative or otherwise have to be communicated in the simplest of terms to concerned parties. If the need to update the country’s advisory guidelines presents itself, this has to be swiftly done.

Unfortunately, what we have been met with—for eternity—are ambiguities and inaction. We invite the responsible authorities to not only mull over the current appalling state of affairs, but to act. And act quickly.

