Rajiv’s death should remind us of road safety

The country woke up to the terrifying news of the tragic death of businessman Rajiv Ruparelia, 35, on Saturday. The death of Rajiv, the son of business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia happened under circumstances that we have been writing about on these pages and other fora. A police report on the incident said preliminary reports found that the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the temporary barriers, which caused his car to explode, killing him on the spot. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety. As we mourn his passing and await his cremation today, we must also acknowledge the need for collective action to prevent such incidents in the future. Witnesses said the road had barriers installed just before the flyover in Busabala on the Kajjansi-Munyonyo expressway.

This narrative paints a clear picture of what the rest of roads in Kampala look like. It is not uncommon to come across roadworks abruptly. And Rajiv is not the first to know the barriers; the examples are many across the city, but the exception is that they are hardly brought to the limelight. It is prudent to drill it upon the concerned authorities that clear signage is a basic necessity that can significantly reduce accidents by providing drivers with essential information about road conditions, speed limits, and potential hazards. Unfortunately, many roads lack adequate signage, putting drivers and pedestrians at risk. Implementing alert systems can also play a vital role in preventing accidents, in advanced situations when we sort out the issues raised above. These systems can warn drivers of potential hazards, such as sharp curves, pedestrian crossings, or inclement weather conditions.

Furthermore, we have reported many times that speeding and disregarding road signs is a major contributor to road accidents. Drivers who exceed speed limits put themselves and others at risk. Stricter enforcement of speed limits and increased public awareness campaigns can help combat this issue. Road safety is a collective responsibility that requires the efforts of individuals, communities, and governments. By working together, we can create safer roads and prevent tragedies. We have written numerous times about the need to reevaluate our road safety measures and work towards creating a safer environment for all road users. We shall not tire because by doing so, we can ensure that we have fewer accidents and therefore road crash deaths.