Rally organisers should ensure safety 

This week, Uganda will host its biggest rally event, the Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally. The three-dayevent starts on Friday and runs until Sunday.

As many as 50 rally crews have already registered for this event. This includes some of the best drivers from across the continent. They will be here in pursuit of points in the Africa Rally Championship (ARC). The economics around the sport is enormous.

Rallying in Uganda gathers the biggest crowds amongst all the sports disciplines and these spend lots of money. Anything you may think of, rally fans are bound to spend on it.

It is perhaps high time policy makers in government, especially those in the Tourism ministry, department and agency paid more attention.

Speeding cars will bring some of the best scenery and culture to market the Pearl of Africa as we may know it.

However, amid all this pomp and flair, motorsport here still faces humongous challenges of safety.

As far as your memory will take you, rally events here have had many avoidable accidents.

Most of these incidents involve reckless driving by fans who fancy themselves as rally drivers.

The ones that concern the organisers the most are those when speeding rally cars knock fans who meander into the routes.

Unlike many countries where rallies are held in closed routes which fans cannot access, Uganda has not had this basic sorted for long.

In the global version, the World Rally Championship (WRC) is largely held on private farmland whose owners generously allow this noise to distort the privacy of their animals.

For this edition, the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) has convinced Lugazi Sugar Corporation to allow the racing to happen in their plantations in Buikwe District.

Even with this, the indiscipline of some fans is likely to see them get into the route hence an unwelcome collision with rally crews.

Uganda has not met the required safety standards for rallies under the International Automobile Federation (FIA in French) for some time.

In fact, rallies in the last few years have been held under a yellow card which is an equivalent of the event being withdrawn if safety standards do not improve. FMU is walking a tightrope.

There needs to be an honest conversation. First, fans must self-reflect and remember that rallies are very dangerous.