Reform local governments for proper service delivery

Among the many effects of Uganda’s decentralisation policy as adopted nearly a generation ago was the devolution of considerable political and financial authority, which both reshaped and opened up local government to the destructive forces of sub-national corruption.

All of a sudden, the districts found themselves with a lot of power the moment decentralisation was entrenched in the 1995 Constitution. One unintended consequence has been a localisation of abuse of that power. Unconstrained by the old fear of central government oversight, district authorities today act as a law unto themselves. Parliament has enough evidence of the mischievous handling of public finances in those places to support this view.

The resulting political and other corruption is what may have persuaded the Inspectorate of Government to start thinking about what to do with all-powerful, but less than honest, District Service Commissions (DSCs). That thought merits closer examination.

The government should seriously interrogate what Deputy Inspector General of Government, Dr Patricia Okiria said this week when responding to news of an alleged bribery-for-jobs scandal in Kayunga District. It is true, as she hinted, that this sort of thing is prevalent across Uganda’s 135 districts.

One cannot argue with Dr Okiria where she mentioned that things are so bad, the Inspectorate thinks time is ripe to dismantle DSCs. Decentralisation as it is today is undermining the intended purpose of devolution, which was to involve local communities in the management of society. Corruption in manpower recruitment alone is defeating the otherwise desirable objective of capacity building in the provinces. The districts are not necessarily hiring the best and brightest to fill positions which require a high level of proficiency.

This regrettable situation is not conducive to local decision-making that should be based on the best options and local circumstances as was anticipated in the beginning. Service delivery is suffering because of the incompetence of those who were chosen, not because they would add value to processes, but because they have a godfather in the DSC.

It cannot be that the policy was intended to breed a dysfunctional local government service. On the contrary, every hope was that through decentralisation, the country would grow a more democratic system of local government that was more responsive and accountable to the public who pay their taxes. The last mile intention was to encourage local input in the delivery of services, thereby nurturing grassroots ownership of socio-economic development.

Against a verdict that local government is in jeopardy, it would be irresponsible to let the system self-destruct. After all, some good has come out of ‘taking power closer to the people’. Now that abuse of authority is rendering decentralisation unviable in some aspects, this calls for reforms in how local governments exercise their powers.





Our commitment to you

We pledge:

To be accurate and fair in all we do.

To be respectful to all in our pursuit of the truth.

To refuse to accept any compensation beyond that provided by Monitor Publications Ltd. for what we do in our news gathering and decision-making.