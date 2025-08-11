Refugee crisis needs urgent global action

Uganda’s open-door refugee policy has long been praised as one of the most compassionate in the world. But compassion alone cannot sustain nearly two million displaced people without meaningful international support. As the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) warns that emergency funding will run out next month, Uganda's humanitarian lifeline is hanging by a thread.

This is no distant crisis. Uganda currently hosts 1.93 million refugees, the highest number in Africa, and over half are children. Each day, around 600 more people flee violence and persecution in Sudan, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to seek refuge within our borders. Yet, come September, without new funds, monthly support for each refugee is not guaranteed.

This is not merely a budget issue. It’s a matter of life and death. Already, food shortages and rising malnutrition are putting young lives at risk. Mental health support has dwindled, and with it, a disturbing rise in suicide among refugee youth. Girls face heightened exposure to sexual violence. These are not mere statistics, they are daily, deepening human tragedies.

The situation is equally dire for host communities such as Adjumani District, which alone shelters about 231,000 refugees, almost equal to its local population. With resources stretched to the breaking point, education and health systems are crumbling. Teachers and health workers have been laid off, and schools and clinics that once served both locals and refugees are now either overwhelmed or closed.

Local leaders are raising the alarm. Mr Francis Mindra of Adjumani’s District Council warns that service delivery is nearing collapse. Mr Richard Edema, a principal chief administrative officer, reports an increase in food theft and criminal activity born out of desperation.

Yet, amid these mounting pressures, the community continues to show remarkable tolerance and resilience. This crisis cannot be Uganda’s burden to bear alone. The sharp cuts to foreign aid from traditional donors, including the United States, are unconscionable.

The international community must urgently step up. Not just with words of solidarity, but with immediate, substantial funding. The alternative is a humanitarian catastrophe that will echo far beyond Uganda’s borders.

Uganda has kept its doors open to those fleeing conflict. Now, it is the world’s turn to open its wallets and its conscience. Without renewed global support, thousands will be left without food, shelter, protection, and dignity.

The clock is ticking and compassion must be matched with commitment.