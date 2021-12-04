Refugees census: Don’t bring back 2018 ghosts

Congolese refugees returning to their country after the security situation normalized last month. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA 

By  EDITOR

What you need to know:

  • The issue: Refugee census. 
  • Our view:  As a country that has been praised for her polices on refugees,  we should treat this census, and any other  refugee-related situations with the care it requires. 

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) recently began a verification exercise to ascertain the number of asylum seekers and refugees in the country. 
According to State minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Esther Anyakun, the ‘verification is meant to get the exact facts and figures regarding the refugee population in the county.’

