Rein in errant security agents

Owing to rights violations by its agents, the government has been forced to pay victims Shs6.5 billion. This money is just a fraction of compensation payments in the 2022/2023 financial year (See Daily Monitor, Friday, August 18, “Rights abuse to cost billions in awards.’’)



This money, which will be paid to 88 parties whose rights were abused, could have been used to provide much-needed social services such as procuring drugs for hospitals, buying textbooks and other learning materials for schools, among others.



Because of failure by State agents, especially security personnel to respect people’s rights, the government keeps losing colossal sums of money that is awarded to the victims by courts.



According to the 2022 Uganda Human Rights Commission annual report on the state of human rights and freedom in Uganda, the highest number of complaints of rights violation registered were against the members of the Uganda Police Force.



The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces personnel ranked third in violations of human rights and freedom.



Soldiers and police personnel routinely ride roughshod over the human rights of the people. Peaceful protests, especially those were members of the opposition are involved, are dispersed using excessive force, leading to injuries and deaths.



Many times bystanders and passersby end up being victims of circumstance when the security personnel launch their savage attacks on protestors, beating, kicking, tear-gassing and shooting at anyone who crosses their path.



Arbitrary arrests and abductions by plain-clothed security personnel travelling in Toyota Hiace vans, notoriously nicknamed drones, are rampant. Those these dreaded men arrest are whisked away to unknown dentation locations where some are later released bearing torture marks on their bodies.



Several suspects have over the years accused the police and army of torture while in detention, with some displaying hideous scars and fresh wounds when they are produced in court.



Some people are illegally detained for lengthy periods without being produced in court. Some members of the security forces have turned into thugs who are hired by unscrupulous people to settle personal scores, among other irregularities.



To restore sanity and public confidence in the armed forces, the government should give security personnel more human rights training.



Furthermore, members of the security forces who engage in acts that violate rights of people should be held personally liable for their crimes.



Soldiers, police personnel and prison warders guilty of human rights violations should face punishment equal to their crimes, not the slap on the wrist they usually get.