Rein in growing loan default rate

The Uganda central bank’s latest quarterly credit conditions survey goes to great lengths to show how defaults on secured credit continue to be held in a thunderously dark embrace. The Bank Lending Survey report for the fourth quarter of the 2022/23 financial year shows that borrowers will struggle to keep up with mortgage payments and repossessions will keep rising for good measure.

Lenders surveyed by the Bank of Uganda (BoU) said the availability of secured credit to households declined in the three months to the end of June. The bank survey also showed that default rates on household loans are expected to increase by 14.6 percent year-on-year on a net basis.

The availability of secured credit to households, namely mortgages, is also projected to decline amidst the squeeze on household finances thanks to the cost of living intensifying. With the central bank having considerably increased minimum capital requirements for lenders, secured credit options will doubtless continue to shrink during the 2023/2024 financial year.

This will be music to the ears of shylocks whose ruthless instinct for abnormal profits. As lenders tighten access to credit and borrowing takes root in the barren soil of shylocks, a gloomy future inevitably hangs heavy. The financial resilience of those relying on loans will be tested like never before. Unfortunately, it will likely be found wanting. A recent study of advertisements taken out in mainstream newspapers across a span of three months showed that 750 buildings were put on a fire sale. Thousands of cars also went under the hammer during the same period after failing to service respective loans.

The latest Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) print indicates sectors like construction have also taken a hammering. This is thanks in no small part to liquidity challenges occasioned by tightening. Consequently, there has been less runway for revenue growth in the sector for the past four years and counting. Such less-than-impressive data has seen lenders’ appetite to make credit available to the sector tail off steeply. There are four components to a country’s debt—household debt, corporate debt, government debt and the trade balance. The latter is if it is in deficit. There are fears that the fiscal indiscipline that continues to be rife at the macro level is being replicated at the micro level.

We join those who are, with sincere urgency, calling for corrective measures to be undertaken. The government ought to be more circumspect in allowing household debt to increase. It also ought to be alive to what is precipitating the high level of household debt. This doubtless traces back to the reluctance among Uganda’s working population to put up with meagre wage growth. How then do responsible authorities judiciously use fiscal and monetary tools at their disposal to ensure that consumer spending does not eclipse wages growth?

This, we reckon, is the million dollar question. The presence of shylocks in this whole combustible mix also ought not to be lost upon the government’s policy wonks.