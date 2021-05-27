Rein in obstinate transport operators

Our view: Now is not the time to be complacent. We should be tightening the restrictions, not looking the other way as they are being abused and ignored.

Last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, government instituted a number of health guidelines and restrictions among which was restrictions on public transport operations. Public service vehicles were to carry half the number of the usual passengers to allow for enough spacing in line with social distancing practise. Passengers were also expected to wear masks at all times and to hand sanitise before getting into the vehicle. Because they were carrying half capacity, taxis and buses were charging double the regular transport fare to cover up for fares from the missing passengers. Even if it was inconvenient and meant higher transport costs for passengers, it was understandable.

A little over a year later since these restrictions were announced and some even eased, not only has the fear of Covid-19 gradually died down as evidenced by the maskless faces in most public places, public transport service providers are now not only flouting the restrictions on number of passengers but are also fleecing the passengers. While many of them are now back to carrying full capacity, they are still charging double the transport fare. While credit must be given to traffic police for trying to enforce regulations, they seem to have slackened along with the rest of the population. Many taxis and buses are now getting away with carrying as many passengers as their vehicles can allow. This must stop. First passengers shouldn’t continue to be fleeced of their hard-earned money but also, their safety in regard Covid-19 must be catered to. While it is true that the onus is also on the passengers to insist on social distancing in these vehicles, many times they are bullied into silence. The police would have a more effective sway on the behaviour of public transporters. This is important, especially now that the number of Covid-19 cases has increased.

Daily Monitor of May 26 reported in a story titled, “Hospitals register increase in critical Covid-19 patients”, that Mulago Hospital has at least 84 Covid-19 cases, Entebbe Grade B Hospital more than 40, and at least 12 cases at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital. Government records for May 1-16 show that there was a 30 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases compared to between April 15 and April 30. With this kind of trajectory, flouting health guidelines not only by public transport service providers but by the general public is unacceptable. Now is not the time to be complacent. We should be tightening the restrictions, not looking the other way as they are being abused and ignored. Restore order in regard to public transport health and safety regulations, especially the number of passengers per vehicle. Of course all this would be a waste of time if we don’t insist on wearing face masks and hand sanitising. We followed these guidelines faithfully not too long ago, what’s stopping us now?

