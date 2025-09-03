Rein in presidential advisers’ missteps

It is not every day that two people on the government payroll—presidential advisers, no less—end up being involved in what can only be described as a catty squabble. Yet it was all handbags last Friday when the loud and brash worlds of Justine Nameere and Jennifer Nakangubi, alias Full Figure, collided head-on.

Ms Nameere and Ms Nakangubi’s war of words, rife with unsavoury, if salacious, stories, it must be underscored, is a sign of the times. The discourse of presidential advisers, let alone what lies behind the no-nonsense practicality of their manner, is expected to give off an intellectual cosmos; not cat-fights.

The clash between Ms Nameere and Ms Nakangubi is, therefore, certainly shocking, if a little melodramatic and even absurd in ways that it has captured the national psyche. It proves that although the presidential advisers in question anticipate heaven, they rather hope for a sighting of hell. It also stands out for another consequential reason: that our leaders have not just a knack for stagecraft and a catalogue to match, but an insatiable appetite to major in minors and minor in majors.

At its simplest, this is detrimental to our polity since it translates into two steps being taken back for everyone in front. Yet the bottom line is that we are where we are because of a flawed process that has ended up bloating the government payroll, with the attendant effect of runaway costs of public administration. Indeed, a consequential question should be: what less will our polity be if it did not have Ms Nameere and Ms Nakangubi in the positions of authority they find themselves in?

Do we need to have presidential advisers on anything and everything under the sun? If anything, the sheer number of presidential advisers confirms that Uganda has slipped its moorings in the realm of running a lean government. It also speaks to how patron-client relations have placed the country on what is by all accounts a slippery ground.

We are confronted with the big government problem because President Museveni continues to shoehorn a number of his sycophants into the institutional structure we have come to know as a state apparatus.

To understand how this poses an existential threat to our polity, it is well worth digesting what emerged from last week’s Economic Forum staged under the auspices of the Finance ministry. Submissions at the symposium were, for the most part, apocalyptic.

The foreign aid tap that the Trump administration recently closed will, from the looks of it, never be reopened. Yes, first oil will come next financial year, but it is foolhardy to look at it as a silver bullet.

And the tenfold growth pursuit, as unapologetically ambitious as it might be, has all the hallmarks of a tough needle to thread. These were tough conversations to have. They are the kind you would expect your presidential advisers to have with the higher-ups. Patronage, however, has ensured such conversations between the President and his advisers will be conspicuous by their absence.

Instead, the President is the one who advises his advisers. In fact, in some instances, like the one involving Ms Nameere and Ms Nakangubi, Mr Museveni has to play the role of an arbiter or mediator. A sea change is of the essence if Uganda intends to get back on the rails.

The stagecraft and handbags of both Ms Nameere and Ms Nakangubi indicate that these are not the types of voices you want to have in your President’s ear. This catastrophic mistake has to be corrected sooner rather than later.