Reopen the country with a feasible plan

The country returned to near-normal operations one week ago following a pronouncement by President Museveni on July 30 to relax some measures put in place 42 days earlier to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the return – as expected – found many people where the lockdown left them; some worse. Many people are unable to resume business because they cannot pay rent for the months not worked, their merchandise has expired or cannot meet other running costs.

For some, (see Daily Monitor, August 9), they have diversified from bar business to retail shops after it emerged the date for reopening social hangout places was indefinite.

In our yesterday’s edition, Mr David Bahati, the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, said government was cutting down taxes imposed on July 1 because of the hard times the business community is in.

Also in the same vein, the government under “enterprise development agenda”, is prioritising Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with a new stimulus package of Shs200b.

What kind of stimulus package is the government planning this time? Who will benefit? How will businesses be shored up to enable them stagger out of the pandemic abyss?

Many people are also out of employment and there is no hope that they will get back to those jobs in the near future. Are we thinking of job creation or helping companies get back into profitable business?

Besides the business dilemma, the vaccination that was envisaged in June has not happened even as we reopen. Even the one that wasexpected to start yesterday did not happen for various reasons – one week after reopening! This means that many people are still exposed in the event of a third wave.

In the event of another wave, how prepared are we to handle the cases? Shall we have the oxygen and Intensive Care Unit beds crisis that we experienced in June?

Have we addressed the issue of private hospitals over charging patients?

Schools still remain closed and there is no hope – yet – that students will soon resume classes even as the year draws near-end.

Politician Dr Kizza Besigye last week offered his alternative school reopening plan. Are authorities comparing notes on the way forward? With the reopening, it should not be lost on us that there will be another wave and it will all boil down to how we prepared before reopening. Be it as it may, we have the legroom to put the house in order if we really care. And all these issues compound to one aspect – planning.

